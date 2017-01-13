Digital Marketing Can Help Grow a Business Says an SEO in Sydney Consultancy Service

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2017 --Digital marketing has become an important tool for small and large businesses, helping them to increase their profile, leads, and sales. According to an SEO in Sydney consultancy who offer free website analysis (top10insydney.com), 71% more businesses will turn to digital marketing in 2017 to grow their business and revenue.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney, a leading SEO and digital marketing company who work with clients from all over the world including the UK, The USA, and Canada has said that more businesses are seeing the benefits that digital marketing produces. With more than 3.2 billion people using the Internet and more than 80 per cent of them purchasing products and services, those businesses that don't sell or promote online are missing out on important revenue.



Senka from Top 10 SEO in Sydney said: "Digital marketing is one of the most affordable ways to generate new customers and increase revenue. Advertising in newspapers and magazines has become expensive while digital marketing is much more affordable and provides better results."



The SEO in Sydney Consultancy offer a range of quality digital marketing services and due to their results they have gained the attention of celebrities, large businesses, and International clients. Since being launched, Top 10 SEO in Sydney has helped businesses around the world increase their sales and profits by driving more traffic to their websites and sales pages.



With digital marketing producing positive results and helping small businesses expand, it has been reported that the amount spent on digital marketing has nearly doubled since 2014. In 2016, more than $31 billion was spent on promoting products and services online compared to $16 billion in 2014. According to Senka, this is down to digital marketing producing better and longer lasting results than newspaper and magazine advertising.



As well as providing a free website analysis service, Senka is also available to offer a consultation service, helping small businesses to understand how to achieve maximum results with their websites.



To learn more about Top 10 SEO in Sydney and their professional SEO services, please visit https://top10insydney.com



About Top 10 SEO in Sydney

For the past 15 years, the team at Top 10 SEO has been supplying business owners with a unique SEO service that works, with the best possible results.



Website: https://top10insydney.com



Media Contact:

Company Name: Top 10 SEO in Sydney

Contact Person: Media Manager

Email: hello@top10insydney.com, info@webdesigninsydney.com

Phone: +61 2 9569 6580

Address: Levels 14, Lumley House, 309 Kent Street

City: Sydney