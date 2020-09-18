DONY, Vietnamese Maker of PPE, Announces New COVID Protective Clothing Products

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2020 --DONY, a leading garment manufacturer in Vietnam, announced today that it is adding new medical protective clothing to its respected line of personal protective equipment (PPE). The company's COVID protective clothing portfolio now includes disposable protective coveralls and isolation gowns that provide comfort and safety for medical workers. DONY also makes and exports high-quality non-surgical cloth face masks worldwide.



"Our experience in the fashion industry has given us insights into what makes a PPE garment comfortable and economical to produce," said a spokesperson for the company. "Our goal with the new coveralls and gowns is to provide clothing that is effective in the extreme, but also lightweight enough to enable productive healthcare work."



The DONY Protective Coverall is designed to provide all-round protection to healthcare workers. The garments offer head-to-toe protection with ease and comfort. Their waterproof fabric shields the wearer with 100% safety from blood, blood fluids, secretions, infectious pathogens, and other agents. A "Siamese Hooded" design features an elastic opening that fits tightly to the wearer's face, thereby giving them protection from the intrusion of harmful substances. An elastic waist, elastic cuffs, zipper, and door further block the transmission of harmful materials.



The Coverall and Gowns are made from breathable material. This allows for the passage of air around the wearer's body. The result is a garment that protects the wearer against pathogens and harmful fluids but reduces sweating and discomfort. Lightweight, they are suitable for long shifts in difficult work conditions. A shoe cover completes the head-to-toe protection scheme. Shoes are a frequent vector for transmission of disease, as fluids and pathogens often gather on the floor.



The DONY Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable. It has certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach. It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world. The mask's outer layer features strong water resistance, which prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for viral infection. The middle layer functions as a filter. The inner layer has the most anti-bacterial effects. It's a breathable design.



Finished units are shipped in medical packaging. They can be sterilized with EO gas technology that is commonly used for medical supplies. An indicator strip shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the masks to demanding countries like the USA and destinations in Europe.



DONY specializes in producing clothing and uniforms for both domestic and international clients. It is one of the biggest companies of its kind in Vietnam. Worldwide, DONY is a key supplier for fashion businesses. DONY's four factories and three sewing, printing, and embroidering workshops make uniforms, workwear for customers in the US, EU, Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, France, Taiwan, UK, Korea, Germany, Canada, Macao, and Japan. Orders vary in size from 30 to 30,000 pieces.



"We are inviting BSCI (social responsibility assessment organization) experts to assist in getting international certification. This is the "talisman" for Dony to step out into the world, reach high-end customers. Having more works, workers' life will be more secure" - said Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment Company.



For more information, visit https://garment.dony.vn