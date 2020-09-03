Dr. Tim McAuliff of Dallas Texas Announces New Erectile Disfunction Treatments

Richardson, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2020 --Gentle Procedures Dallas announces new groundbreaking treatment for men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED).



Low-intensity soundwave therapy (LISWT) has been used for years to help with wound healing and improve healing of bone fractures and damaged or inflamed tendons and ligaments. But this treatment is now being offered for men with erectile dysfunction (ED) caused by inadequate blood flow to the penis, called vasculogenic ED.



Soundwaves pass through erectile tissue, clearing out plaque in blood vessels. This opens up the blood vessels, allowing for more blood flow while, at the same time, stimulating the growth of new blood vessels. The result: stronger and more sustainable erections. Conversely, popular ED medication comes with a long list of side effects: headache, stomach upset, back pain, muscle pain, fainting, and 4+ hour long erections may occur potentially causing damage.



Erections require a sufficient blood supply, and anything that limits blood flow to the penis — such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes — can lead to ED.



With LISWT, a physician uses a wand-like device to deliver mild shockwaves to the penis. Studies have found that the treatment is associated with a growth of new blood vessels and (in animal studies) recruitment of stem cells to the penis.



Urologist Daniel Shoskes, MD, says LISWT may be an option "It has been shown in studies that pretty much everyone gets an improvement in blood flow," Dr. Shoskes says. "Over the years there have been a number of studies showing overall improvement in the ability to get erections.



For men with vasculogenic ED, Dr. Tim McAuliff administers LISWT once a week for six weeks. Each treatment session lasts about 15 minutes. No anesthesia is necessary, and for upwards of 95% of patients, the procedure is painless, Dr. McAuliff says.



You can enjoy the life-changing results of soundwave therapy with little to no side effects as it helps your body to naturally rebuild blood vessels essential for strong, lasting erections.



Soundwave Therapy has proven to be a safe and effective alternative treatment to oral ED medications and supplements. In fact, SWT has proven to enhance sexual performance with none of the harmful side effects. In fact, since 1980, soundwave therapy (SWT) has been effective at regenerating soft tissue throughout the entire body and for over 15 years, SWT has been effective at treating erectile dysfunction.



Gentle Procedures Dallas will be offering treatments at their Dallas/ Fort Worth clinic. Heading up Gentle procedures is Dr. Tim McAuliff, MD. Dr. McAuliff is a physician in Richardson, TX (in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex) with an extensive medical background. He has performed more than 5,000 safe, successful outpatient and clinic procedures and has a broad spectrum of experience in patient care within the hospital, clinic, and emergency department settings.



At the Gentle Procedures Clinic, Dr. McAuliff has focused on delivering male surgical health procedures, including vasectomy, circumcision, penile frenulectomy, and now erectile dysfunction for men. They can be reached at Gentle Procedures Clinic Dallas, 3013 E Renner Rd, Suite 120, Richardson, Texas 75082 or at 469-931-0684.