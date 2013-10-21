Earlybird Registration Open for National Personal Chef Conference

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2013 --Held annually, the National Personal Chef Conference from the United States Personal Chef Association is the largest gathering of personal chefs anywhere in the country. Attendees will learn from successful chefs who will share advice, perspective, and camaraderie that will help all chefs energize your their own businesses. Chefs will have the opportunity to network with some of the most influential people in the field.



For the first time in the USPCA's history, the conference will take place in California: From July 17-20, 2014, chefs will convene at the prestigious Renaissance Long Beach Hotel. Classes will be available for every level and interest: Hands-on, Discussion, Business Development, Marketing/Sales, Technique, Culinary Knowledge & more. Keynote speakers will leave attendees with invaluable tips and tools, as well as the motivation to apply them to their own businesses right away.



Chefs have been overwhelmingly positive when they discuss the recent conference in Orlando. Chef Kathy Patrick says, "Each conference has given me valuable take-aways to enhance my business or to help with more efficient use of my time." Chef Matthew West adds, "The Conference is a chance to widen our vision and take a fresh look at what we do and how we can do it better. I learn a lot from the courses, as well as from my fellow Chefs."



The USPCA is working closely with the Southern California chapter to bring the freshest, most in-depth content available in a remarkable setting. The three days spent in Long Beach next July will be the most effective investment for the money a personal chef can make in his or her business.



The USPCA has opened earlybird pricing early this year and also gives attendees the option of paying in installments.



For more information about the conference, go to http://www.PersonalChefConference.com or call 800-995-2138. Follow USPCA on Twitter for the latest updates at http://www.twitter.com/USPCA.



The United States Personal Chef Association represents the interests and welfare of its personal chef members by proactively communicating and supporting the value of the personal chef profession in all matters impacting the profession. USPCA provides the cutting edge tools for members to succeed in their business while ensuring the public a unique culinary experience underpinned by the integrity and ethical values of USPCA and its members. View more at http://www.USPCA.com