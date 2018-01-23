Ed4Online Announces Rebranding of Its Health and Human Services Training Subsidiary

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce its first major business update of 2018: the rebranding of its Health and Human Services subsidiary (Ed4HHS). Effective immediately, this arm of Ed4Online will operate under the name Ed4Training, following an expanded focus on its training options and educational materials.



Previously focused exclusively on health and human service professions within the healthcare industry, Ed4Training will now welcome the professional training needs of individuals and companies across a wide range of professions. New focuses of the brand include corporate and finance, business administration, real estate, sales, human resources and more. The company's mission is to become the foremost online destination for training, recertification, and other educational needs of qualified career professionals.



"Our success within the health and human services industry was eye-opening, showing us just how in-demand easily accessible professional training options are," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online. "Our focus in the coming year is to expand our proven model into new business segments, to help professionals continue to upskill themselves, and stay at the top of their fields."



Ed4Training's growing library of training courses is set to help career-driven individuals broaden their scope of knowledge and capabilities in an applicable way. Many courses are designed to refresh core concepts in evolving industries, while supplementary courses expose professionals to everything from sales training, to language learning, to compliance understanding.



Ed4Training appeals to individual professionals and discerning organizations alike, providing in-demand training opportunities that can be fulfilled from the comfort of a home or office, at the pace of the user. Ed4Training is the next step in trusted, viable online training and education.



For more information about Ed4Training and its service focus, or to view the company's newly rebranded website, please visit https://ed4training.com.



About Ed4Training

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Training is committed to providing high-quality online staff training solutions that build return on investment (ROI) and growth for businesses, organizations and agencies. Through our learning management system (LMS), clients have complete access to a comprehensive library of courses spanning a large range of focuses. Our mission is to help people improve their skills, so they can continue to grow and make a difference in the world.