Elton John Concert Tickets for PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at Tickets-Online

Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on October 10, 2018.
Elton John announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018 beginning in late summer of 2018.
This will be the last time Elton John will play in Pittsburgh. He told Anderson Cooper that this tour will be his biggest yet. He said, "I don't want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang...It'll be the most produced, fantastic show I've ever done."
Elton John is one of the most iconic names in the music industry. In 1969 he released his debut album, Empty Sky. Over the course of his career he has won five Grammy Awards including Legend Award and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. He has the fifth highest certified record sales in music with over 169 million certified album sales. In 1994 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Dates
September 8 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
September 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center
September 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center
September 15 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 16 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
September 19 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center
September 21 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
September 22 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 26 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 28 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 29 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
October 4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 6 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 12 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
October 18 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 23 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
November 2 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
November 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
November 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 23 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
November 24 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
November 27 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
November 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
December 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
December 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
December 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
December 8 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
December 9 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
December 12 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
December 14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
December 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
January 11, 2019 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
January 12, 2019 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
January 18, 2019 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
January 19, 2019 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
January 22, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 23, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 26, 2019 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
January 29, 2019 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 7, 2019 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 9, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 12, 2019 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
February 13, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 19, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
February 21, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
February 27, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 1, 2019 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 8, 2019 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena
March 13, 2019 - Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena
March 15, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
