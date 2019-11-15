Elton John Concert Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City at TicketSmarter

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2019 --Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back to Sprint Center for his second farewell stop in Kansas City on July 8, 2020.
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Returns to Kansas City
Elton John announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 beginning in the spring of 2020.
About Elton John
At the beginning of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John told Anderson Cooper that this tour will be his biggest yet. He said, "I don't want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang...It'll be the most produced, fantastic show I've ever done."
Elton John is one of the most iconic names in the music industry. In 1969 he released his debut album, Empty Sky. Throughout his career, he has won five Grammy Awards including Legend Award and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. He has the fifth highest certified record sales in music with over 169 million certified album sales. In 1994 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Dates
March 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 3 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 18 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 20 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
April 25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
April 26 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
April 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
May 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
May 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
May 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
June 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 5 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
June 6 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
June 9 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 13 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
June 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 3 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
