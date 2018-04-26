Eric Hymowitz Announces Promotion for Houston Based ROC Homes

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2018 --Eric Hymowitz, President of Houston based ROC Homes, announced in a briefing on April 26, 2018 that effective June 1, 2018 Tonnie Milligan will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer.



Milligan started working for ROC Homes in 2012. Over the last six years she has been in the role of Purchasing and Studio Manager. "She brings nearly 20 years of experience into her new promotion for ROC Homes and we are very excited for her, for us and for the Houston community," said Hymowitz.



Milligan who first met Hymowitz back in 1999 has always appreciated the kind of work he does. "I love ROC Homes. I've been here for many years. I've known Eric for almost 20 years and have always liked how he runs his business," Milligan stated.



Before coming to ROC Homes in 2012 Milligan had worked for Fortune 500 builders in the Houston area. When she started her career she was an executive administrative assistant and a warranty manager.



Eric Hymowitz makes a point of giving back to the Houston community with charitable donations from ROC Homes. His mission is to help communities that matter to him and to the employees of ROC Homes. Tonnie Milligan feels the same way about giving back.



Milligan is involved with AABY Foundation of Kingwood. She said in a briefing on Thursday, "I am on the board of directors. We are a non-profit organization. We support our community through vet care services for senior citizens. Our goal is to have pet owners keep their pets into their golden years. We are currently working on building a no kill shelter in the Kingwood area."



Throughout Milligan's career she has performed many roles in the building industry. That has provided her a well rounded background.