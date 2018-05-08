Eric Hymowitz of Houston Based ROC Homes Proud to Announce New Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2018 --On May 4, 2018 Eric Hymowitz of Houston based ROC Homes announced that the company has a new Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "Rocky Flores brings a new dynamic to ROC Homes. He has experience in low voltage security and is passionate about our community," said Hymowitz.



Flores started in the building industry in August of 2010. Before coming to ROC Homes he was the Director of Business Development at his previous company working in the building industry providing supplies to builders with low voltage security.



"I have goals that I want ROC Homes to achieve. Currently we build about 20-24 homes a year. My goal is for us to average 30-35 homes in the Houston area." Flores said he wants to see a steady growth over the years to come. He said "We want to grow at an acceptable pace."



Outside of Flores' career he stays pretty active in the Greater Houston Builder Associations. "This year I am on the executive board and I'm excited about the networking potential this can bring ROC Homes."



Rocky Flores has spent is life in the Houston area. He loves the city and has a passion for helping the youth. "I have always been a huge baseball fan. The Astros have always been my team. I am the co-owner of Cruz Baseball Foundation. We help youth develop their baseball game. We also teach these young kids the importance of hard work and dedication," said Flores.



Eric Hymowitz loves how dedicated Rocky Flores is about the Houston area. Throughout the history of ROC Homes, Hymowitz has made it a mission to help charities in the Houston area that have a deep impact of the ROC Home family. Recently, Hymowitz announced a new plan to help get more people involved in Houston area organizations.