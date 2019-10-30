Event Marketing 2.0

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --In many respects, exhibitors were the originators of experiential marketing - which aims to bring a more interactive experience to current and potential customers. From product demos to booth games, exhibition halls have long been the testing grounds for interactivity and engagement. It's important to create memorable experiences at trade shows and experiential deployments in order to build brand loyalty. For businesses serious about ROI, it's also important to measure their effectiveness.



Is Trade Show or Experiential Marketing Worth the Investment?



If you're like many businesses, trade shows and experiential events are a key part of your annual marketing plan. But how do you know if your investment was worth it?



Managing your marketing dollars is already a challenge in itself, and the last thing you want to do is question whether those dollars were spent on the right tactics. Among the heftiest expenses in your marketing spend are event costs, including staffing and time spent coordinating – which is why it's important to understand if these events truly hold value in your marketing strategy.



To avoid wasting time and money, and to build a methodology for measuring and improving your events, the right solution can make all the difference.



How FastSensor Works for Trade Shows and Experiential Marketing



FastSensor helps marketers and event coordinators measure the effectiveness of their efforts. An intelligent solution built to measure footfall and engagement, the platform can help businesses evaluate marketing tactics beyond traditional sales metrics from the bottom of the funnel.



FastSensor provides unique insights on physical marketing efforts like trade show booths and experiential deployments: how many prospects passed by the booth, how many entered and long they stayed, what areas or features they engaged with, and more.



What FastSensor Can Measure



FastSensor provides a wealth of insights to help marketers optimize their tactics and ROI. It reveals previously inaccessible information critical for creating the most ideal customer experience and generating more leads. FastSensor can measure:



Brand awareness - how many impressions and minutes of impression are created

Foot traffic - walk-by traffic and conversion to visitation and engagement

Attraction by area - engagement and dwell time by area (or display)

Traffic flow - foot traffic by the hour, common entry/exit points, most traveled paths

Segmentation - percentage of Browsers (casual visitors) to Engagers (engaged visitors)

Device types - what devices (e.g., Apple, Samsung) are carried - important for app development



The data collected provides highly actionable trade show metrics that can help evaluate:



Marketing effectiveness - Gauge the performance of the booth design and layout, the relevance of the products displayed, whether pre-show campaigns were successful, and how effective booth staff are.



Sales effectiveness - Know when to staff up or down according to accurate foot traffic data, and measure the ability of the booth staff to turn visitors at the booth into engaged prospects and into qualified leads.



Being able to visualize these metrics opens a whole new dimension in measuring, benchmarking and managing marketing programs - providing business with similar performance metrics to the world of e-commerce. What's more, FastSensor is more cost effective and easier to use than other solutions, making it a practical solution that fits into existing budgets.



Improve Trade Show and Experiential Marketing ROI with a Real-Time Monitoring Solution



Armed with these insights, you can create and manage your booth around real, measurable outcomes. Further, when looking at these insights against lead capture and conversion data, businesses have a better understanding of marketing ROI. They can deliver a better experience, higher engagement, and increased lead capture. Ultimately, insights like FastSensor's can help drive higher ROI from trade shows and experiential deployments.



About FastSensor

FastSensor, the first AI-powered, people tracking solution for indoor venues, delivers real-time customer behavior insights that drive more on-site engagement and sales. Requiring no opt-ins or downloads, FastSensor's AI platform tracks and analyzes customer behavior in indoor spaces and reports back key metrics like engagement, loyalty, traffic heatmaps, dwell time, and conversion. Accessed through a simple, browser-based dashboard, FastSensor data measures buying behaviors along the customer journey to improve ROI. Like web analytics improve the e-commerce buying process, FastSensor can be used to improve the customer experience, layout, and proximity-based promotions across all physical venues in real-time. The technology unveils customer behavior patterns and locates qualified leads so retailers and event organizers can analyze their marketing campaigns, cost of acquisition, and the return on investment. Founded in 2013, FastSensor is a Delaware company with offices in California. The company has served major retail brands, event organizers, stadiums, and dealerships.