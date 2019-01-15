ExistBI Deliver Unique Advanced DataStage Training to Parker

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2019 --ExistBI were selected by Parker Hannifin Corporation, the world leading manufacturer in motion and control technologies and systems. One of ExistBI's certified IBM TopGuns delivered the four-day unique bootcamp training virtually via WebEx on the customers licensed DataStage Development environment. The Infosphere advanced DataStage training bootcamp benefits experienced developers seeking more advanced techniques in parallel frameworks and data processing. Parker requested a training program with extensive hands-on activities to reinforce the skills and knowledge attained. This IBM training was provided via a licensed virtual environment with a live instructor, the team of delegates were extremely please with the course. Parker then returned to ExistBI for Data Warehouse and DataStage consulting services. The experienced DataStage team were able to support, implement and solve some of Parker's complex business issues.



'We have build a strong relationship with Parker, we trained eight of their developers and have since completed a consultancy agreement. ExistBI have a reputation of delivering high quality training and consulting, on time and within budget. The Parker data analytics team said this was the reason they chose us over our competitors.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI



Alongside the Parker, ExistBI have recently provided business intelligence analytics training and Big Data Consulting to a variety of industry sectors. From finance, government, technology, wholesale, healthcare, academia, media and much more. Some recent ExistBI clients include: Barclays, CIBC, Justice Department, Ministry of the Environment, Dropbox, Cox Communication, Kroger, Integra, Kaiser Permanente and Princeton University. This is an indicator of how all industry sectors highly value the need for data warehousing and business analytics.



About Parker

Parker Hannifin is a one of the world's leading engineering company's covering motion and control technologies in, aerospace, filtrations, fluid connectors, motion systems, instrumentation, engineered materials and much more. They operate in over fifty countries and employ around 57,000 staff.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With multiple offices spanning across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



