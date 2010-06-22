Facebook Publishing from Yola.com

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2010 -- Now you can gain even more online exposure for your Yola.com website with the new Yola Facebook publishing feature. It’s one of the ways that Yola has evolved into more than just a service that allows you to create a website http://www.yola.com for free. It can also help you to maximize the exposure that your website gains on social networking websites and applications.



The Facebook publishing feature is built into the publishing application on Yola.com, so when you publish your website once it’s built, it can automatically be published to Facebook as well. This will quickly give you additional visibility for your Yola.com website.



Like all Yola.com tools it’s really simple to use, requiring no coding knowledge at all. You just use easy visual tools and the Yola engine does all the rest for you. It’s website publishing at its most efficient and effective. All in one place; all ready for you to use.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

