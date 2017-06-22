First Clinical Pregnancy in Virginia Using the INVO IVF Procedure

Chesapeake, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2017 --Dr. Christian Perez and Procreate Fertility Center report the practice's first positive pregnancy result from the center's first cycle of INVOcell procedures in April. This pregnancy marks the first in Hampton Roads and was confirmed by INVO Bioscience as the first for the state of Virginia.



"I see INVO as the paradigm shift in reproductive medicine and the solution to improving access to treatment," commented Dr. Perez.



The INVO procedure is a revolutionary technology that is geared towards making treatment accessible to more families struggling with infertility. INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture system granted FDA clearance in the United States. The device employs the female body for incubation to provide a more natural and affordable alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) where embryos are incubated in a lab. Many variables create obstacles to families seeking fertility treatment, and the INVO procedure alleviates some of these burdens to create broader access.



Procreate Fertility Center is excited to be the first to offer this new technology to families in Hampton Roads. The practice mission statement summarizes why the INVO procedure is well-suited to the center's vision: Utilizing innovative technology to provide excellent care at a more affordable cost to patients.



Dr. Christian Perez founded Procreate Fertility Center in 2016 as a response to the need for more cost efficient and individualized fertility treatment offerings in the state of Virginia. Procreate's team strives to incorporate holistic care of the patient and innovative procedures to increase access and positive outcomes to infertile patients. The practice offers a wide array of infertility, gynecological and surgical options for patients. Dr. Perez is a fellowship-trained Reproductive Endocrinologist and is Board Certified by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.



