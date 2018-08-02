Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Tickets on Sale for Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE at Tickets-Online

Five Finger Death Punch and co-headlining band Breaking Benjamin bring their North American Tour to Lincoln November 21. Tickets for Pinnacle Bank Arena On Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin, will bring their North American Tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE on November 21, 2018.
Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin announced their North American tour dates on July 31. Other tour dates include Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix.
About Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch released their debut album, The Way of the Fist, in 2007. They have released six additional studio albums since then. Fans have flocked to see this band. Their guitar heavy sound coupled with powerful vocals has allowed them to sell out shows all over the world. Over the course of their career they have won over 20 music awards. Some of these awards include Best New Band, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.
About Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin started in 1998 by lead singer and guitarist Benjamin Burnley. In 2002 Ben teamed up with Aaron Fink and Mark Klepaski from a band called Lifer. Later that year the band released it's debut studio album, Saturate. Since then the band has split up and then came back after a complete lineup change. Throughout the bands career they have three Platinum albums and three Gold albums.
Fans can find Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin tickets at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln at Tickets-Online. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership at Tickets-Online.
Five Finger Death Punch + Breaking Benjamin Summer Tour Dates
08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/04 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
08/06 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
08/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/09 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre
08/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/17 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
08/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
08/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
09/01 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/03 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/06 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/07 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
11/06 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
11/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
11/12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
11/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/15 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/17 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breedan Fieldhouse
11/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
11/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/23 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
11/24 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
11/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/27 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center
11/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
12/01 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
12/03 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/07 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Coliseum
12/08 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
12/10 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
12/11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
