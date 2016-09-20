Flex Academies Honored as a Finalist in Red Tricycle's 'Totally Awesome Awards 2016'

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Flex Academies has been named a finalist in one of the largest award programs in the parenting community, Red Tricycle's "Totally Awesome Awards."



The awards recognize the "best of the best" in parenting resources, and Flex Academies is nominated as a finalist in the "Awesome Afterschool Programs in Washington D.C." category.



Red Tricycle's editors spent a year looking at both new and established businesses, consulting experts, seeking opinions, and searching social media to arrive at a list of "the unquestionably great." The company's mission is to "is to help every parent feel like a rock star by inspiring them to do fun things with their kids."



"We are honored to be a finalist for the 'Totally Awesome Awards,' said Joshua Chernikoff, President of Flex Academies. "This recognition reaffirms that parents trust us and believe we are fulfilling our mission to provide safe, high quality after school programs."



Online voting is open now through September 30, 2016. Go here to vote.



As the deadline is looming, Chernikoff encourages all Flex Academies supporters to cast their votes soon. "We could really use support to help us get this very special honor," he said, "We appreciate everyone taking the time to vote for us."



Winners will be announced on October 10, 2016.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a Washington, D.C.-based manager of after school enrichment activities for schools and Parent Teacher Associations. Flex offers a fun, safe afterschool program that benefits schools, their PTAs and their students through a wide variety of afterschool enrichment activities such as cooking, chess, sports and the arts. Since 2008, Flex Academies has partnered with schools throughout metro D.C. and Connecticut to provide high quality afterschool programs to over 18,000 students. The company has helped to transform these schools' extracurricular activities into a safer and more exciting learning environment, while also serving as a significant source of revenue for PTAs. To learn more, visit http://www.flexacademies.com/