Flip HTML5 Publishing Software Helps to Tap Into Mobile Audience

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2013 --Many companies invest a lot in promoting their products online while the population using mobiles are ignored. It is important that their product reaches those who use mobiles constantly for everything. Flip HTML5 gives companies that special edge that will make their product easily readable, accessible, and creative on mobiles as well. Flip HTML5 gives the consumer a real experience of reading a book, a magazine or a product brochure.



Flip HTML5 enables:-

- Fully customized HTML5 page turning book style

- Access online anywhere

- Mobile Devices and browser friendly

- Customization

- Easy publishing

- Marketing friendly features

- Access statistics



Mobile devices combined are more in number than computers nowadays. It is a virtually untapped market that can be used for any business. Flip HTML5 is suitable for people who want to present their products and services in the form of html flip book. Since the software is developed based html5 tech, it facilitates smooth viewing of the flip book on all Windows PC, Mac computer, iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Mobile shopping is becoming the trend nowadays. Flip HTML5 can help build the business brand image, increase its awareness, and finally increase sales.



The benefits of Flip HTML5 are

- Never before flexibility in e-publishing

- Compatible with Mac, iPhone, iPad, Windows and android devices

- Excellent service at a very nominal price

- Easily viewed on devices without any glitches



“This holiday season the mode of shopping is going to be different. With the percentage of mobile shoppers being almost double than last year, I have decided to broadcast my product brochure on mobiles exclusively. Flip HTML5 makes it easy for me to keep a tab as my audience just doubled on mobiles!!” Prince Rhode, New York.



User friendly and compatible, the html5 publishing software now allows users to make use of Google Analytics ID to track their creations. With up to date information of their customers, companies can target their mobile audience with their Flip page publishing on a daily basis. Even though the basic version has multiple features, the Gold and Pro version offers a wide range of options in conversion, analytics, sharing and customizing.