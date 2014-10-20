Flip Tri-Fold by Flipbuilder Enables Users to Create Stunning Digital 3D Brochures, Flyers & More

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2014 --FlipBuilder, a premier flip book software company is pleased to announce the release of its newest product, Flip Tri-Fold, a digital publishing tool for the creation of a simulated printed tri-fold, also known as a Z-fold brochure featuring 3D realistic animation that provides users with an interactive viewing experience.



Flip Tri-Fold is the ultimate solution for the conversion and display of printed brochures or flyers for online viewing. Flip Tri-Fold provides 3D realistic folding effects utilizing Flash technology. Simulate high-quality and intuitive page folding animation to create successful consumer campaigns. Check the demo show created by Flip Tri-Fold.



“Flip Tri-Fold definitely provides an edge to a company’s marketing campaign” quoted Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. “Each day, companies are switching to the publication and distribution of online brochures, Flip Tri-Fold provides the creation and distribution of professional marketing material to help businesses achieve the most performance from their marketing campaigns”. “We’re proud to share another incredible product developed by our company with the world!”



Flip Tri-Fold Highlights



Cost Effective - Flip Tri-fold is cost effective because its digital and saves money from the heavy costs surrounding print production. Flip Tri-Fold provides the promotion of the brand, products and service without a heavy impact on marketing budgets. Publishing digital tri-fold brochures, flyers, leaflets, posters, pamphlets and cards is extremely easy and cost effective with Flip Tri-Fold.



Fully Customizable - Full customization provides the user with seamless branding of a company’s image. Insert backgrounds, sound, custom colors, fonts, feature buttons & much more. For those who prefer to use templates, Flip Tri-Fold provides a variety of professional templates which can be used to create stunning displays.



Optimized Viewing - Flip Tri-Fold is optimized to enhance the viewing experience by utilizing vector technology ensuring high-resolution quality. Readers can zoom in and read information without suffering any pixel loss.



Export Options - Upon completion of a Flip Tri-Fold project, users can export the finished document for online or offline reading. It can be published as HTML or even uploaded to a website for distribution via the Internet. Other output options include: FTP, ZIP, EXE, CD for PC and App for Mac. Additionally, users have the ability to convert the publication to a Wordpress, Joomla or Drupal module.



Social Media - Built-in social media sharing tools allow users to instantly publish their creation to popular social media websites such as Facebook or Twitter. Gain the maximum amount of exposure by utilizing Flip Tri-Fold’s built-in social media sharing tool!



Google Analytics - Integrate a Google Analytics account for statistic reporting of the Flip Tri-Fold project. Review views, downloads, referrers and much more with the benefits of in-depth Google Analytic statistics.



To try Flip Tri-Fold for free, please go to: http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-tri-fold/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovator of software for the conversion of static PDF documents to dynamic engaging flip books with page flip effects. FlipBuilder is known worldwide as a premier professional digital publishing company.



For more information on FlipBuilder, please visit: http://www.flipbuilder.com



Media Contact:

Lailie Tan

pr@flipbuilder.com