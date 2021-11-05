FlipHTML5 Offers Cutting-Edge Page Flip Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2021 --Flipbooks are quickly becoming the way to read everything from eBooks to magazines and even textbooks. This is because they're engaging, fun, and interactive. Technology has evolved to the point where there are several page flip software available. FlipHTML5 is one of the top ones, creating flipbooks based on jQuery and HTML5 technology. It offers various options and features, is easy to use, and has a desktop as well as an online version.



FlipHTML5's page flip software is user-friendly. Users can either use it online or download the software for additional features. No technical or coding skills are needed to create beautiful flipbooks with this page flip software. Simply upload a document to convert, the software converts it automatically without causing any damage to the contents of the file. The user can then customize their flipbook, publish it in the desired format, and share.



The customization options offered by this page flip software are many. For starters, there are several templates that can be used to produce flipbooks with a professional appearance. These templates need very little modification but users do have the option to customize almost every part of them. Also available are themes and backgrounds that allow the user to create a flipbook that meets their needs exactly.



One advantage of using page flip software is the ability to add multimedia to enliven the flipbooks. With FlipHTML5, users can include videos, animation, hotspots, and hyperlinks to add an element of fun to their flipbook. These elements keep readers engaged for longer and also make things like getting additional information from other sources or purchasing items from a flipbook easier.



This page flip software supports online and offline publishing of flipbooks. Users can export their finished flipbook to their local computer for distribution on CD/DVD or USB. Or they can upload their flipbook to the FlipHTML5 cloud. Each flipbook has its own URL that can be shared easily by email and social media as well as an embed code that can be used to embed the flipbook on websites and blogs. The page flip software also provides useful customer insight data using Google Analytics.



According to CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang, "Page flip software is a great tool to have in your content marketing toolkit."



For more details, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a top-notch page flip software that offers great features.