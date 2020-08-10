FlipHTML5's Distance Teaching Tools Are Launched to Fill the Interaction Void

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2020 --FlipHTML5 officially launches its distance teaching tools to celebrate the innovation in the online teaching sector. The distance teaching tools bring in a whole new range of possibilities while empowering the teachers to closely interact and monitor the learning of the students with its exceptional features of real-time statistics, user-friendly interface and powerful functionality.



Speaking of the FlipHTML5 distance teaching tools, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 said, "The teaching activity is fast moving from the pre-dominantly in-house classroom teaching to innovative virtual teaching. There is a wave of innovation and technological adoption like never before. This is prompting the innovation system globally to develop interactive and engaging content that would enhance the interest of students. And the FlipHTML5 distance teaching tools are born to make that happen."



FlipHTML5 is a distance teaching tool that leverages the optimum potential of technology for transforming PDFs or images into digital page-flipping books with an ability to customize, share and monitor. It enables teachers to add as many media files as they like in the e-textbooks to create interactive and media-rich teaching content. To share the e-textbooks with students through links facilitates students' access to learning materials.



E-textbooks created with FlipHTML5 imitate a look and feel of printing books with page-flipping sound and effect when switching. An ability to change and customize the styles, backgrounds, colors, and themes of the e-textbooks helps teachers to make captivating online textbooks that students love to read and learn. The FlipHTML5 distance teaching tools are responsive and optimized for mobiles, tablets, and other devices.



With statistics planted to the teaching materials, the teaching staff is empowered with real-time statistics of book performances and students behaviors through book views, shares, and average time spent. In this way, teachers could monitor students' learning performances even remotely and know perfectly how students interact with the books. The FlipHTML5 distance teaching tools bring hope towards building a more sophisticated digital teaching infrastructure in the future.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, a leading digital publishing platform, utilizes the front-end technologies to help users convert PDFs into online flipbooks with multimedia. As a distance teaching tool, FlipHTML5 helps to create interactive and mobile-friendly digital teaching content that makes online reading and learning interactive and interesting.