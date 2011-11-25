CashAdvance.com Creates Consumer Protection Page to Aid Florida Residents

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2011 --Florida residents are feeling the economic pinch as much as the rest of the country. In an effort to assist residents in learning about different financial options, CashAdvance.com has launched the Florida Consumer Protection page. As a trusted member of the loan industry for more than a decade, CashAdvance.com has become a valued resource for consumers that are interested in learning about financial matters and specifically the short-term loan industry.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Residents can view the Florida Consumer Protection page to learn more about the Florida Office of Financial Regulation which oversees all payday loans in the state. They will find contact information for the 10 offices located throughout the state as well as contact information for the Florida Attorney General. There is also a link to the complaint form which can be filled out and submitted online. Consumers may also want to contact one of the agency offices to confirm the license and good standing of any lender that they may be doing business with.



As with any industry, there are always a small percentage of businesses that are not being run properly. In the case of the Florida cash advance industry, there are some outfits that are not interested in helping clients. They are simply trying to scam unsuspecting consumers out of their money. This is why CashAdvance.com felt it necessary to compile all of the valuable consumer protection information in one easy to access location. Residents can view all of the information about payday loans, the legitimate processes that are involved in acquiring a loan and their consumer rights on one free webpage.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Florida Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Florida, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."