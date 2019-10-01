FlowerAura Celebrates Happily Ever After with It Is Karwa Chauth Gifts

Gurgaon, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2019 --The festival of Navratri has graced us with its auspiciousness, and the Karwa Chauth will soon be blessing the marital couples. Dedicating to the festive vibes, FlowerAura introduces the new Karwa Chauth gift collection for the year 2019, redefining love, beauty, and grace.



Fashioned with warmth and magnificence, FlowerAura's Karwa Chauth gift collection perfectly embodies the quintessence of conjugal love and the mother-daughter in-law relation. These Karwa Chauth gifts are an idyllic ode to the devotion of wife and the motherly love of a mother-in-law.



Ranging from Navratri gifts to a sea of gifts committed to the festival of Karwa Chauth, the gift portal is offering Sargi thalis, Karwa Chauth gift for wife and mother-in-law, thus helping the beloved couples celebrate the true spirit of Karwa Chauth in its full glory.



Talking to us about FlowerAura's new Karwa Chauth gift collection, he disclosed his upcoming plans and vision that will assist the customers in the future. He further added, "Our gifting portal holds emotions in high regard, therefore, we have a collection of picture-perfect personalised Karwa Chauth gifts like photo mugs, LED picture cushions, custom-made bottles, photo box, wall art, etc. allowing the beloved couple to make their way to each other's heart eloquently and romantically. Moreover, handmade chocolates, signature boxes, Karwa Chauth plants combo, and eggless cakes are also added to the gift collection by the portal for pleasing the tastes and preferences of each customer."



From the portal, the customers can buy combos like Karwa Chauth Thali coupled with pooja items and 16 Shringar, hamper of nutritious goodies, a basket of chocolaty blossoms, jewelry, sweets packages, woman-friendly tote bags, and many more vibrant options.



FlowerAura is an online leading gifting portal, which implies that all of its Karwa Chauth gifts can be purchased within the comforts of one's vicinity. As the portal operates in 229+ cities of India, including all the major and minor areas of these cities, one can gratify their Karwa Chauth occasion with its gifts from any nook and corner of India. And, FlowerAura boasts of express delivery service across India.



About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.



Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's other e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.



Media Contact Details:

Company Name: FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

Add: C 2, Old DLF, Sector 14, Gurgaon – 122001

Website: https://www.floweraura.com