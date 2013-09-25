Freedom Steel Recruits Personnel with Customer-Specific Backgrounds

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2013 --Consumer/Business Motivational speaker and Dale Carnegie contributor Jeffrey Gittomer has always claimed: “people don’t like to be sold…but they love to buy.” Freedom Steel’s marketing department has always heralded this statement as their mantra when focusing on the overall customer experience. Recently, however, the management team has shifted its focus of hiring project managers with construction experience to hiring representatives with experiences directly related to those of its customers. “For decades we have been boasting to potential building buyers how simple our structures are to erect; that they are meant for the ‘weekend warrior’ type.” Says CEO Sean Hackner. “That being the case, we want our customers to have someone to speak to that understands their explicit needs, rather than just how a building goes together. Our buildings are easy to comprehend, but the specific intricacies of an equestrian complex or an aircraft hangar or a self-storage facility are often beyond the expertise of most of our competitors.” When calling Freedom Steel, customers have the opportunity not only to speak with someone that knows about steel buildings, but to a person that also has experience in the field for which they are going to use the building.



Cris David Young’s book 22 Secret Hot Buttons points out: Your need for trust is stimulated by the word “authorities.” We’re skeptical of what advertisers may say, but we trust the opinions of a professional in a given field.



Freedom Steel has recruited such “authorities” in as many applicable fields as possible. In addition to training in customer service and basic construction knowledge, Freedom Steel currently employs representatives with several years of experience in horse breeding, canine rescues, boating and motorcycle mechanics. Other employees have expertise in the fields of education, fitness, self-storage management and forestry. They also have entire departments dedicated to international projects as well as government and military jobs.



By shifting the primary focus from what the company can offer to fully and genuinely understanding what each customer needs, Freedom Steel has seen not only a significant increase in sales volume, but a substantially positive amplification in staff morale. The proof is in the experience when you call.



About Freedom Steel

Freedom Steel’s buildings are shipped factory direct from any one of their 18 factories across the continental Unites States. Freedom Steel also provides buildings for anywhere in the world, including a heavy concentration in the Caribbean and Canada; as well as projects in Central and South Americas, Africa and Europe. Freedom Steel’s factories have the ability to construct prefabricated buildings of any size with clear-span options as wide as 250’. Along with all of the government funded projects, Freedom Steel ships hundreds of buildings per year to customers needing barns, garages, riding arenas, gymnasiums, churches, workshops, residences and more. Stamped, certified and state sealed drawings are included for every project. Freedom Steel buildings come standard with such “upgrades” as PBR roof and wall panels, pre-welded clips and pre-punched door openings. They also offer an array of accessories for the consumer including garage and entry doors, windows, insulation, vents, skylights and canopies. Freedom Steel’s international headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL, where any and all (potential) customers are welcome to visit anytime. For more information, please contact: 1-800-630-2846 or visit online at www.freedomsteel.com .