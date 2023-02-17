New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2023 --- Amadeo Global - a New York-based investment firm, focused on public and private companies.

- Unstoppable Domains - the #1 provider of #Web3 domains.

- EducateMe - a platform that gathers live sessions, lesson content, and assignments in a single place.

- Nomadic Labs - Tezos blockchain experts. Working on the core development, evolution, and adoption of the Tezos protocol in France, Luxembourg, and Belgium.

- RadioButton - outsourcing, logistics, navigation, mobile, integrations, API, warehouse, blockchain, exchange, cryptocurrency, wallets.

- TAtchers' Art Management is a team of producers and strategists, who manage international art projects and PR campaigns.

- Metaverse post - everything about Metaverse in one place. Analytics, insights, news, interviews, and more.

- bc/a - a trustworthy network for the art world where you can discover, buy and sell digital artworks online like never before.

- BullPerks - the fairest and most community-oriented decentralized VC and multichain launchpad.

- Art Paie Collective provides elegant Financial And Technology Tools For The Global Art Market

- ArtCryption - the future of creativity. Helping creators, brands and innovators share, sell and protect digital assets & IP online.



Fuelarts & Tezos Webinar Series



During the acceleration program, Fuelarts launched a specialized webinar series. Spanning from early February to April 2023, Fuelarts & Tezos webinar series will uncover various facets of the Tezos ecosystem including Art+Tech and NFT. After the introductory webinars of Tezos representatives (Valérie C. Whitacre, Head of Art at TriliTech, and Mason Edwards, CCO at Tezos Foundation), the speakers for the next month will be:



- Paul Schmidt (fx(hash) - February, 23 - 10 AM EST

- Hadrien Zerah (Nomadic Labs) - March, 2 -11 AM EST

- Varun Desai (Tezos India Art and Culture) - March, 2 - 9 AM EST

- Diane Drubay (Trilitech) - March, 2 - 11 AM EST



About Fuelarts:

Fuelarts is an investment platform, specializing in the Art+Tech industry. Its mission is to support the development of an emerging Web3 ecosystem, backing daring entrepreneurs, while they are building a more efficient, transparent, and accessible art market. In 2019, Fuelarts was founded by serial entrepreneur Denis Belkevich and former COO of Christie's Americas, ex-Senior VP of Artnet Roxanna Zarnegar. In 2022, Fuelarts began combining an Art+Tech & NFT accelerator, a specialized VC fund, and a research department publishing Art+Tech industry reports. For more information, please visit https://fuelarts.com.



About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, has gained worldwide acclaim as the platform of choice for digital artists and institutions looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly. Tezos is home to a diverse and global network of artists, collectors, and builders exploring new mediums for creative expression. For more information, please visit https://tezos.com.



