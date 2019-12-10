Gary Barbera Philadelphia Pushed the Start Button on All Orders for the Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition to Exceed the Demand of Enthusiasts Across the Country

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --MAXIM FEATURE-



DODGE UNLEASHES CHALLENGER 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION



The muscle cars come with throwback hood scoop that "shakes" with the engine's growl.



Dodge celebrated a half-century of the musclebound Challenger with the unveiling of a 50th Anniversary Edition at the 2019 LA Auto Show.



The head-turning new trim is available on the Challenger GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody models. As a throwback to the classic 1970 Challenger R/T's design, all 50th Anniversary Edition vehicles get a body-color, engine-mounted hood scoop that "shakes" with the growl of either a 5.7-liter or 392 HEMI V8.



Paired with the shaker is a Mopar cold-air intake, conical air filter and optimized air box for improved airflow and performance. Classic car enthusiasts will also appreciate the "Shaker" under hood decal, another nod to the 1970 Challenger. Everything rides on 20-inch rims treated with a new "Gold School" finish.



Dodge also incorporated numerous aesthetic elements to ensure that everyone knows this is a limited-edition Challenger. Illuminated "Air Catcher" headlights feature 50th Anniversary Edition LED-illuminated "50" logos, while Challenger 50th Anniversary logo badges appear on the grille and gold-finished spoiler. Fender badges are also finished in gold, and the standard satin black fuel-filler door with heritage "FUEL" lettering contributes another nostalgic touch.



Inside the cockpit are a pair of black, heated and ventilated performance seats clad in Nappa leather and Alcantara suede with Sepia accent stitching, as well as embroidered "50" logos on the seat backs. The Sepia accent stitch also appears on the instrument panel, door panels and armrest, center console lid, seat faces and the suede, flat-bottom steering wheel.



The best part of the package is the price. The 50th Anniversary Edition package starts at $4,995 for GT RWD and R/T Shaker models and goes up to $5,995 for the R/T Scat Pack Shaker and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody models. Orders open in December before the first vehicles hit dealerships in early spring of 2020.



