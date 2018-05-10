George Clinton Tour Tickets on Sale for the Independent in San Francisco, CA at Tickets-Online

George Clinton’s They'll Still Be Funkin' Long After I Stop Tour Tickets for The Independent in San Francisco On Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2018 --George Clinton will bring his tour to The Independent in San Francisco, CA on May 28, 2018.
George Clinton announced his tour dates on April 27 for what could be his final tour stop in certain cities. Other Tour dates include Santa Barbara, Fort Wayne and Minneapolis.
George Clinton was interviewed recently about his plans on retiring in 2019. He told Rolling Stone Magazine, "Truth be told, it's never really been about me," Clinton said. "It's always been about the music and the band. That's the real P-Funk legacy. They'll still be funkin' long after I stop."
George Clinton started his career in the 1960's as a songwriter for Motown. He eventually met up with the Paliament and Funkadelic in the 1970's. In 1982, Clinton released his debut solo Album, Computer Games. That album featured the smash hit, Atomic Dog. Throughout his career he has been seen in movies, TV shows and commercials. In 1997 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
George Clinton 2018 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Savannah, GA @ The Stage on Bay
05/12 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank & Trust Pavilion
05/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
05/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/16 - Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshow Casino
07/11 - Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center
07/12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
07/13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe
07/15 - Chicago, IL @ Petrillo Band Shell
07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
07/21 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall
08/01 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
08/04 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
08/10 – Jacksonville, CA @ The Tarheel
