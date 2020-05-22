Giant American Flag Covers Intermountain Medical Center in Honor of Frontline Caregivers

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2020 --As a way to honor frontline healthcare workers and recognize first responders as the care for COVID-19 patients, "Follow the Flag" volunteers unfurled a giant American flag – the largest free-flying flag in the United States – at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray on Thursday.



The flag, named "Big Betsy" after Betsy Ross, is 150 feet by 78 feet for a total of 11,700 square feet. It weighs 400 pounds.



Volunteers unfurled the flag on the westside of Intermountain Medical Center, Utah's largest medical campus and it remained on the building from sun up to sun down.



As part of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week, Murray City police, fire and EMT's also joined in the celebration to show support for their healthcare colleagues.



Hundreds of smaller flags also lined the roadside on the Intermountain Medical Center campus.



"Follow the Flag" is a group of volunteers who hang large American Flags across canyons in Utah as a way to honor, heal, and inspire others.



About Intermountain

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.



Watch the unfurling here:



https://securedrop.intermountain.net/securedrop/public.php?service=files&t=f6abe5ac2ddc47e1c5c8219ea2a56ce3



For other photos and video, please click here.