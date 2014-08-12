Gilbert Company Always Professional in Moving Reminds You to Stay Hydrated This Summer

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2014 --Always Professional in Moving works year round to make residential and commercial moves stress free and simple. As a Gilbert moving company, they know better than anyone else how hot and dry it can be outside during a Summer move. Staying hydrated is key to making a move a smooth one.



It’s generally recommended that adults drink 6 to 8 glasses of water per day, but that number jumps drastically when working outside in 100+ degree weather, laboring and sweating. Heatstroke is a very real concern for people working outdoors during Arizona Summers.



The rule of thumb is if thirsty, dehydration has already occurred. Therefore, on top of the recommended 6 to 8 glasses, continue to drink water even when not thirsty to keep hydration at a healthy level. Taking frequent breaks inside or in the shade will help as well.



