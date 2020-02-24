Glocomms Is a British IT Recruitment Agency Creating Game Changing Opportunities Across the UK

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --Founded in 2013, Glocomms works with enterprises across the tech sector, helping to solve the industry's key challenge: talent. Via an extensive network of top companies, hiring managers and professionals, as well as links with talented individuals across the spectrum of roles, Glocomms has been able to make connections that support progress throughout the industry. This British IT recruitment agency works around the UK, in locations as diverse as London, Birmingham and Manchester, ensuring that the right people are in the right place at the right time to make progress happen.



Reimagining the process of recruitment for such an innovative sector has been a key motivation for Glocomms. This has involved ensuring that the business itself is as driven as its clients, up to the minute with the latest recruitment technology and delivering consultant training on an ongoing basis. "Glocomms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Director at Glocomms. "We work to provide quality IT recruitment services in London and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Key to the success of this British IT recruitment agency has been its core values, which include a commitment to equal opportunities and providing hiring solutions that are genuinely cross border. The firm also believes in offering both enterprises and individuals real choices when it comes to recruitment, empowering both parties to make smart recruitment choices that provide a mutual benefit. Combined with nurtured networks and a specialist, insightful approach, Glocomms has been able to support successful recruitment in London, Manchester, Birmingham and a range of other locations across the UK.



Glocomms combines the highly successful dual approach of being a local UK specialist, well connected internationally. The firm has a key presence in four global tech hubs and a multilingual staff helps to identify opportunities for those looking to work in the UK tech market, as well as further afield. This includes in roles such as those that come under the data and analytics category, as well as cloud infrastructure and enterprise solutions. Cyber security is also a burgeoning area, as is commercial services, which includes helping to develop game-changing technologies. Glocomms recognises the essential role that teambuilding has in advancing all of these areas and giving businesses that are leading the way in this sector the opportunity to find the talent necessary to succeed.



