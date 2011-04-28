Graffiti Safari Is a New Book of Poems With a Provocative Look at Our Social Ills

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2011 -- Graffiti Safari (ISBN 978-1-58909-794-0), a collection of provocative poetry just released by Bookstand Publishing, challenges us to look anew at our society and its direction.



“Sometimes poets and visionaries who see the imminent peril of our society have no other alternative than the use of graffiti to warn mankind becoming suicidal,” says author, teacher and poet Roger Geaniton. “Will the message be heard? I hope so.”



In Graffiti Safari, Geaniton takes aim at many issues including:



- Politicians

be aware citizen of the changing world

Words of politicians in electoral season

are not the words of reason



- Revolution

explosion has been the word

when graffiti create the impact for changes

where the size of the walls wasn’t all that matters

starting with student revolution in Paris

1968 a year to remember

explosion in wall-writings expanded and fused into murals

in the Third Reich shake of Germany

Portugal of Salazar

Spain of Franco



- Violence

WE

our children playing with their dolls on mined fields

WE

adult killing for dollars in front of a gun pawnshop

WE

people on a miniature blue planet

why so many prisons in a free world?



Graffiti Safari is available for $15.95 at:



http://www.graffitisafari.com



Graffiti Safari can also be purchased on:



http://www.amazon.com

http://www.barnesandnoble.com

