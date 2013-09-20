Greater Philadelphia Personal Chefs Win Chapter of the Year Award at National Convention

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2013 --Throughout the US and Canada, United States Personal Chef Association (USPCA) personal chefs in a given area assemble and create a local chapter to help other chefs with community service, awareness campaigns and overall business development. Each of the chapters runs as a standalone organization with guidance from the USPCA. Web sites, trade shows, community education programs and volunteer duties are all examined and evaluated to determine which chapter truly went above and beyond during the year. The Greater Philadelphia Chapter took home the Chapter of the Year award at this year’s national convention in Orlando, Florida.



“It's always wonderful to go home with an award, so this year's conference was, of course, a very special one for me,” said Chapter President Missy Gurmankin. “However, every conference that I have ever attended has been thoroughly enjoyable. The classes are not only interesting and educational, but fun as well.”



Judges for this annual competition consisted of professional members within the USPCA.



When asked what makes the Greater Philadelphia chapter so special, Gurmankin said, “In addition to the camaraderie, belonging to a local chapter is a valuable source for support. There is always someone to call on to answer a question and who better to help assist you when you need help working a dinner party or event than a fellow Personal Chef. Plus we get together on a regular basis socially for fun and educational food activities.”



Personal chefs prepare custom delicious, nutritious meals daily for a wide range of clients in all 50 states and throughout Canada. Personal chefs own and operate their own independent business and service a wide variety of clients each month. The direct tangible benefits to each client will be the time saved in the actual meal preparation and the associated shopping, while still enjoying exactly what they’ve requested at a cost no greater than a comparable restaurant.



