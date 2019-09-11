Green Day with Special Guests Fall out Boy and Weezer Tickets on Sale for PNC Park in Pittsburgh at Tickets-Online.com

Green Day with special guests Fall Out Boy and Weezer team up for the Hella Mega North American Tour Tickets for PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
About Green Day
Green Day formed as a band in 1986 by lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt. They later teamed up with drummer Tre Cool, he was later replaced by John Kiffmeyer. They caught the attention of punk rock fans with their 1994 studio album, Dookie. In 2004 they released American Idiot which featured American Idiot and Holiday of Broken Dreams on it. They were inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
About Fall Out Boy
Pete Wentz, Bassist of Fall Out Boy, told Rolling Stone that growing up was a little rough in Chicago until he found out there were others like him. "I didn't look like anyone there or feel like anyone. I felt like an outsider in my own town," he says. "It wasn't until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world with the other people who didn't fit in."
Throughout the Fall Out Boy's career, they have won 27 awards including Favorite Alternative Band from American Music Awards, Best Group and Viewer Choice from MTV Video Music Award.
About Weezer
Weezer formed as a band in 1992. Two years later they became an early 90's icon. Their songs began to play on rock and pop radio stations across the USA and their videos were in heavy rotation on MTV. Over the course of their career, they have won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video and they have won five MTV Video Music Awards. When you see them live in concert you could hear Buddy Holly, Hash Pipe, Beverly Hills and many more.
Green Day with special guests Fall Out Boy and Weezer shared their excitement about their upcoming tour on their Facebook page. "We are excited to announce that we will be touring the US and Canada starting in February!"
Green Day/Weezer/Fall Out Boy Hella Mega Tour
July 17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
July 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
July 24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
July 28 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK's Sporting Goods Park
July 31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
August 1 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
August 5 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
August 8 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
August 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
August 13 – Chicago IL @ Wrigley Field
August 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
August 16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
August 21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
August 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
August 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
