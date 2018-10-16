GroupCall - Dedicated for Prayer Meetings; Finalist at Premier Digital Awards - App of the Year

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --Leave it to the digital age to make "getting on bended knee" a global experience within seconds of an invitation. Enter, the GroupCall app. Recently recognized for its revolutionary way to unite the prayerful, the app is a finalist at the annual Premier Digital Awards. Up for App of the Year, GroupCall is a free prayer conference calling app that enables multiple users to gather in prayer in real-time. Succinct in functionality, all that's needed is the GroupCall app and an Internet connection to experience high-definition calls.



So how does it work? Users simply download the app and enroll to obtain a free Prayer Room ID by entering their name, cell phone number, and e-mail address. From there they can host a prayer meeting by sharing their Prayer Room ID, the date and time of the call with invitees. At the agreed upon time, invitees dial the Prayer Room ID, and they are immediately connected anywhere in the world.



Roy McEwen, the Founder of TKiC Limited, said, "We launched our app for prayer meetings on September 1st to provide incredible sound quality with only an ordinary internet connection. It's the next best thing to being there."



For more information visit https://GroupCall.works.



About TKiC Limited

TKiC Limited is the developer of the GroupCall application on App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).



Download:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.groupcalls

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/groupcall/id1401966509?mt=8



Contact:

Roy McEwen

Founder, TKiC Limited

Info@groupcall.works



Company Address:

Newcombe House

45 Notting Hill Gate

London

W11 3LQ



Website:

https://GroupCall.works



Landing Page:

https://GroupCall.works/AppOfTheYear



Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/GroupCallapp

https://www.twitter.com/Group_Call