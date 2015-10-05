Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --Olegas Orlovas and Joao Mendes, the two founders of Thinkkers Inc., have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $80,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring his newest idea, the "GUARDDY GPS Safe watch", to market. GUARDDY is being coined as "the world's smallest and thinnest GPS smartwatch" for both children and adults. When the team first had the inspiration for GUARDDY, they began gathering a talented team that could take this product from the idea stage to reality. They are very focused on bringing GUARDDY to market and providing a product that will help people keep their loved ones safe. The team states, "We are fathers, mothers, grandparents and children. We communicate, protect and always care about people we love."



The GUARDDY GPS Safe Watch is a Bluetooth enabled GSM device that implements 3 different technology systems: GPS tracking, phone, and health monitoring. The GPS system tracks in real-time, allows a user to set up a geo-fence perimeter "safe zone", and keeps a historical record of everywhere the watch has been in order to better track the user and find them more quickly when needed. The phone system enables communication between the wearer and specific users. It lets registered numbers call the watch, provides audio monitoring of the wearer's surroundings, has an s.o.s. button, and allows a user to send a recorded SMS message to the watch. The health system tracks a wearer's steps during the day and has a sleep monitor that tracks sleep patterns. All of these features are easily accessed through the GUARDDY App Tracker, which connects the watch to a user's smartphone or other smart device. The GUARDDY GPS Safe Watch can also be accessed online via the GUARDDY website for online monitoring. The watch will be available in 5 colors: blue, yellow, red, white and black.



The team behind the GUARDDY GPS Safe Watch has been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their watch, and they are now ready to begin the next steps in production which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perk levels. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from various "Thank You" perks which allows a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order GUARDDY at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. The team has a projected shipping date of May 2016.



About GUARDDY

GUARDDY is the brainchild of Thinkkers Inc. founders Olegas Orlovas and Joao Mendes. They are professional businessmen from Rio de Janero, Brazil who have a passion for creation and innovation, business strategy and marketing.



