High Profile Realtor Opens New Office at Holiday Island Bringing Increased Revenue

Holiday Island, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2017 --Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) - a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market, makes it known today that Coldwell Banker/KC Realty, a 24 year old commercial and general real estate agency at Holiday Island recently purchased, and it will open shop soon at the Holiday Island Information Center, which has been the flagship real estate office at Holiday Island since the 1980's.



The Information Center is located at the main entrance to Holiday Island and across from the Holiday Island Shopping Center on Arkansas scenic Highway 23. Holiday Island is a community of approximately 3,300 residents on 4,000 acres between two national forests and, it borders Table Rock Lake, a 53,000 acre Federal lake.



The Information Center is considered to be the best located real estate sales office in the entire county. It was designed by a nationally accredited architect from the nearby University of Arkansas, and it was built by the exclusive developer of Holiday Island and used as headquarters for Holiday Island's 5,200 building sites (lots), all with central water and waste water and paved roads. There are about 2,000 lots available to sale, which is largest single lot inventory in the area.



Coldwell Banker will list and sale residential and undeveloped properties through its 12 + agents located at Holiday Island. The President of CB said, "We are reinvesting at Holiday Island. And, we plan to expand our services in our new location."



Gene Thompson - CEO of Holiday Island Holdings said, "This a strong indicator that the sale of residential real estate is picking up, and it will prime the pump for us when we get to the residential real estate marketing and sales stage".



Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress.



For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.



About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



HIHI Contact

Gene Thompson, CEO & Chairman

Phone: 479-244-6047

Email: sgenethompson@gmail.com

Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com



SOURCE: Uptick Newswire