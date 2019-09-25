How One Might Consider What Keeping Up with the Jones Actually Means

Farmington, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2019 --Instead of buying the stuff they buy, what if someone could improve who they are as a person? One might consider that the Jones' have the life want because they've worked for it? The Jones' are just like anyone else, but instead of worrying about buying stuff, they worry about becoming better people. And the natural cause of their personal growth is that they are able to buy, do, see and have many things that we admire in their lives.



"Shoulders are made to stand on," said Steward, LLC founder Ben Barrus. "Rarely does innovation come out of thin air, it is almost always built while standing on someone else's shoulders, and if a person looks down, the stack is 1,000 people high". It's not the stuff, it's the personal growth that peeople are seeking.



Steward, LLC focuses its training and coaching events around a simple idea called The Steward Principle. The principle says that "better people, better people". Meaning, those who are ahead are able to "better" those who are behind.



"It is our capacity to act which allows us to have significance in relationships and material things," says founder Ben Barrus. "When we take the time to study the lives of people we admire, it opens new pathways for one to improve. And when we intentionally try to improve oneself in order to help someone else, the Steward Principle is fully realized".



Steward, LLC offers on-site presentations to help organizations get back to the true basics of human progression. The training are entertaining, memorable and fun. "It is our job to care for the people," says Barrus "It is their job to care for the business" When people become better, their organizations, teams, and groups become better.



The Steward Principle is seven easy to remember steps to help you define and understand how to progress in your life. With teaching over 200+ sessions for business, civic, church, and youth groups this principle begins by teaching attendees to recognize their own basic strengths while simultaneously helping them understand that many people have helped (and continue to help) them along the way. The training moves cleanly along a sequential path with six additional stops before arriving at the final destination where we learn how we can become very, very good at the things we wish to improve in our lives.