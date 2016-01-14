iDigic's Quick and Affordable Services Helping Businesses Grow Their Network on Social Media

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2016 --iDigic.net is a reliable site offering high-quality Instagram followers and likes for individuals, celebrities, businesses, corporate, and government institutions. Recently, the site announced special Instagram followers and likes packages at competitive prices to help marketers take advantage of high quality social media marketing and get more followers and likes in less time. Bryan, an iDigic spokesperson, said social media accounts that are struggling to get high exposure in their community will be benefited more with iDigic's special packages. Any individual or business that is offering an interesting product or service could get better visibility for their promotions by purchasing iDigic's premium followers and likes, he further stated.



With Instagram hitting the 400 million user mark recently, marketers are not ready to miss even the slightest of opportunities to gain more exposure for their promotions. However, on the other hand, that also makes life tougher for businesses, especially for start-ups and the ones in the mid-range. From product launch to branding to fulfilling their daily promotion targets, most companies are struggling to get past their business counterparts because of the lack of a loyal following.



Online marketing pundits at iDigic say that the social media accounts that have a massive following, which is measured in terms of the number of followers and likes, stand a better chance of being seen by their target audience. iDigic helps the struggling businesses to reach their consumers in a more interactive and engaging way. Bryan said "people trust other people more than marketing campaigns and sales pitches. You should be able to earn their trust if you are looking to develop long-term relationships with them. A larger audience is what converts to loyal customers".



Instagram allows businesses to upload product and service related pictures, post short videos, and get customer's feedback in the comments section. iDigic, by offering real social media followers and likes, ascertains that any sort of worthy endorsement will get recognized instead of going waste when you have more followers and likes.



The primary objective of the company's service is to ensure that Instagram accounts are liked and followed by potential customers in the network. Benefits of having more Instagram fans include increased exposure, quick brand recognition, enhanced user interaction (helps when hosting contests), competitive advantage, organic traffic, and more sales.



"iDigic is committed to taking your profile from the darkest corners of social media to the brightest spot where your prospects are waiting to order your products and services. We've already delivered 10 million plus followers and over 15 million likes to thousands of accounts and our customers' growth rate has been synonymous with that of Instagram itself" Bryan said.



What sets us apart from our competitors is that fact that we under-promise and over-deliver. It's all about spicing up your numbers while still maintaining the highest quality. Don't be surprised if our followers order your stuff, he further added.



The best way to learn about iDigic's Instagram services is to visit their website: http://www.idigic.net/



About iDigic

iDigic aims to help online marketers and celebrities meet their personal and professional goals by taking advantage of its high-quality followers and likes for at a price that is merely a fraction of their advertising budget. This method of gaining more eyeballs on social media lets businesses work less and get more followers whilst focusing more on their core tasks.



The website owners also advice Instagram users against going with free, cheap tools that claim to deliver more followers and likes in exchange of a tweet or share of their domain. Such spammy sites only do more harm than good to your profile, which even Instagram is aware of. iDigic lets users increase the trustworthiness of their Instagram profiles effectively and make more followers and money.