Cardiff by the Sea, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2013 --iGrad, a leader in online financial literacy education for students, has received the prestigious Outstanding Consumer Information Award for 2013 from the Association for Financial Counseling, Planning and Education.



The annual award is given to a company or agency that displays scope, timeliness and scholarship in its approach to financial literacy, and provides information useful to “those working in the field of financial counseling and planning,” according to AFCPE.



“We’re humbly grateful to receive this kind of outstanding acknowledgement from an agency committed to helping students make sound financial decisions,” says iGrad Vice President Kris Alban. “The entire iGrad team – from our talented writers to our video producers to the school administrators who help define our growth– is committed to providing the best instruction and resources for students planning their financial future.”



With features such as video-based entrance and exit student loan counseling, iGrad has developed an informative and interactive approach for students to truly understand student loan debt as they apply for financial aid. Additionally, the online financial literacy site provides personal finance information and news that is updated daily for students and school administrators alike, validating the significance of iGrad’s contribution to higher education.



The AFCPE award continues a substantial run of peer recognition for iGrad that includes being named 2013 Education Program of the Year by the Institute for Financial Literacy and Best Product of 2012 by University Business.



iGrad Director of Business Development Holly Zaglaniczny will receive the award Nov. 22 at the AFCPE conference in Greenville, S. C.



About iGrad

Used by more than 500 institutions and 1.2 million students, iGrad is the only online community providing a comprehensive and customized financial literacy program featuring career assistance for students and graduates, user-specific financial education courses, and student loan entrance and exit counseling.