Launching the first one of their 2016 Escort Your iOS 10 Upgrade Trip campaigns, the iMobie team behind AnyTrans & PhoneRescue want to give you a complete review on the Best iPhone Backup Extractor Software in 2016. Till last week, over 93% users are using iOS 9 or iOS 8, while the adoption of iOS 10 beta is less than 0.3%. It means in this Apple season, more than 1 billion active users will rush to upgrade their iPhone, iPad and iPod touch to iOS 10. In case the device is ever lost, damaged and replaced, and the users' important information is unable to be recovered, iMobie team took the effort to compose this original, unbiased, and detailed review article in order to help users retrieve their data and files via extracting content from iPhone / iTunes backup.



"We plan to both design simple and useful software solutions, as well as original and inspiring media content that can act as a link between the technology and the average users. That's why we work together, spent couple of years, to bring you the best products and services. Also this is the reason our team did the researches, and made tests to help you choose a qualified product, with the help of 2016 Best 5 iPhone iPhone Backup Extractor software review," said by Frank Kong, the founder and CEO of iMobie, Inc.



Review Page: https://www.imobie.com/support/top-best-iphone-backup-extractor.htm



Highlights of 2016 Best iPhone Backup Extractor Nominees



Best iPhone Backup Extractor 2016 #1 – AnyTrans - The reason of ranking AnyTrans as the best iPhone Backup Extractor is more than enough. Playing a role of all-in-one iOS device content manager, AnyTrans is acknowledged as a must-have Apple device companion software. AnyTrans allows to extract your data from iPhone and iTunes / iCloud backup. The more iPhone data extracting methods it offers, the better chance you can get back what you want, and in a way that suits your situation most.



Best iPhone Backup Extractor 2016 #2 – PhoneRescue - PhoneRescue could be your best iPhone backup extractor. It can be run on both of Windows and Mac OS/OS X, and extract 26+ different types of files from iTunes backup and iCloud backup without connecting iPhone/iPad/iPod. In addition, it is more than one iPhone backup extractor – you can also use it to recover data from iPhone/iPad, such as contacts, call history, SMS messages, safari history, camera roll, App data, voicemail, voice memo and so on.



To Read the Full Review, Visit: https://www.imobie.com/support/top-best-iphone-backup-extractor.htm



