Intermountain Medical Center Parking Garage Roof Becomes the Perfect Wedding Venue for the Night

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2020 --When a father can't make it to his son's wedding, the wedding comes to him – even if that means it's on the roof of the Intermountain Medical Center parking garage, so he can watch from his hospital room.



Mike Pierce, age 48 of Draper, Utah, is in the Coronary ICU at Intermountain Medical Center. He's been there for more than a month awaiting a heart transplant.



His son Zach Pierce and fiancé Helena Ekonomo were planning on a bigger wedding later this year but with his dad's condition they wanted to have it sooner than later. They opted for the roof of the employee parking garage so he could see it in person from the hospital and they could invite a few family members and friends.



Tonight Pierce watched out the window of his hospital room, listened on a Zoom feed and waved a tearful congratulations from his hospital bed as the two tied the knot in a brief but beautiful ceremony.



Along with emotional wedding nuptials, Pierce also found out he's now healthy enough to receive a heart transplant and is currently high on the list.



