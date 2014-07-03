Introducing HTML5 Page Flip Software to Create Interactive Online Publication

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --Nothing beats flipping an actual book when reading. However, this experience has soon been forgotten ever since e-books came along. Some e-books strain the eyes in an instant, making it impossible to read a book in one sitting.



To address this problem, Flip Builder offers user-friendly HTML5 page flip software that will convert PDF files into amazing Flash and HTML5 publications for all the readers to enjoy! Without any programming work, PDF files can now be converted into three simple steps. Users can easily navigate the software and publish the converted files online or even burn it onto CD/DVD. They can also astonish their readers via email by sending creative page flip newsletter.



Users without design skills can now feel at ease since PDF files can be converted in less than 10 minutes. These files can turn into digital magazines or brochures, depending on the pre-designed template used. Readers will definitely get the experience of reading an actual book due to the amazing flip animations and sounds that go with it.



Reading an e-book with a drab white background should be a thing of the past. With Flip PDF, readers can choose from multiple pre-designed themes, templates and backgrounds that come with animated scenes to embellish the digital book. With over 400+ themes, 200+ scenes and 700+ backgrounds, users will find it fun to customize their books according to their liking.



To reach a wider audience, these flipbooks can be read into desktop, mobile or tablet editions under several platforms such as Windows, IOS, Android and more. For those who want to get their brand out there, a company logo can also be attached to make sure the clients get the branding information effectively.



Flip PDF also enables Google Analytics integration that allows users to embed each book with all the statistics available from the Google Analytics account live. Since everyone is on social media, Flip PDF allows users to share the book links to their social media pages like Facebook and Twitter.



Plugins such as banners, music player, YouTube videos banner can also be added to make the e-book more interactive. For only $99, users can now create dynamic eBooks that will set them apart from the rest!



About Flip Builder

Flip Builder is a software supplier based in Hong Kong since 2008. They specialize in providing professional digital publishing solutions to users all around the world.



If you’re interested in this topic, you can also check Flip Builder Blog to learn about the “four reasons to convert PDF print brochure into interactive online publication”. For more information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com.