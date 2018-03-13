Jay-Z and Beyonce Concert Tickets for Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville

On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z and Beyonce Coming To Vanderbilt Stadium In Nashville on August 23, 2018.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2018 --Beyonce and Jay-Z will bring The On The Run II Tour to Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville on August 23, 2018.
Tickets-Online sells Jay-Z and Beyonce Tickets in Nashville at Vanderbilt Stadium.
Beyonce and Jay-Z announced their On The Run II tour on Monday March 12, 2018 beginning in the summer of 2018.
In a recent Facebook post Jay-Z shared his excitement by saying, "Officially announcing the #OTR2 Tour with Beyoncé. Pre-sale goes live on 3/14 at 9am local time in North America."
Beyonce released her debut solo album Dangerously In Love in 2003. Over the course of her career she has won over 300 music awards, sold over 17 million albums and has sold out arenas and stadiums around the world. Beyonce rose to fame as a member of the pop group, Destiny's Child.
Jay-Z released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt in 1996. He quickly rose to fame during the east coast vs. west coast rap battles. During that time he had joined up with Notorious BIG and Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs to bring a newer sound to rap and hip-hop. Over the course of his career he has released 13 studio albums and has won nearly 85 music awards. These awards include Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Rap Album.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 19, 2018. Fans can find them anytime before or after March 19th at Tickets-Online.
On The Run II North America:
July 25 Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 30 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 S anta Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
