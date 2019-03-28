Jennifer Lopez Tickets on Sale for Pepsi Center in Denver at Tickets-Online.com

Jennifer Lopez It's My Party: The Live Celebration Tour Tickets for Pepsi Center in Denver on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2019 --Jennifer Lopez is hitting the road for a 24 date North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Pepsi Center in Denver, CO on June 19, 2019.
Jennifer Lopez It's My Party: The Live Celebration Tour Live in Denver, CO
Jennifer Lopez announced her It's My Party: The Live Celebration Tour dates on January 23, 2019 as part of her North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Dallas, Detroit and Miami.
About Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez started her career as a fly girl on the show In Living Color. One of her first movies was starring as a Latina singer named Selena Quintanilla. This movie had a huge impact on fans that saw Lopez as both an actress and a singer. Throughout her career, she has not only been known for her musical career, but she has also starred in other hit movies like The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan. Currently, she can be seen on the NBC show, World of Dance.
Jennifer Lopez announced her 50th birthday celebration tour on the daytime TV show, Ellen. Shortly after, she shared her excitement on Twitter saying, "It's my party!!!! Let's sing and dance the night away ???????? !! I can't wait to celebrate my birthday with all of you on tour this summer."
Jennifer Lopez's It's My Party: The Live Celebration Tour Dates
June 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
June 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
June 15 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
June 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
June 22 – Hidalgo, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
June 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 28 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot
June 29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
July 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 17 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 26 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
