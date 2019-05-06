Jonas Brothers Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City at Tickets-Online.com

Jonas Brothers North American Tour Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road for a 40 date North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on September 22, 2019.
Jonas Brothers North American Tour Live in Kansas City, MO
Jonas Brothers announced their North American tour dates on May 1, 2019, as part of their North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include St. Louis, Tulsa and Chicago.
About Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers started playing music together in 2005. They quickly gained fame by appearing on the Disney Channel. Three years later they starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock. They went on to release four albums in four years. In 2008 they were nominated as Best New Artists at the Grammy Awards. They did take home a Grammy for Breakthrough Artist of 2008. Over the course of their career, they have sold over 17 million albums.
Jonas Brothers shared their excitement about their upcoming tour on their Facebook page. "The moment we've all been waiting for... The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU. Can't wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw!"
Jonas Brothers 2019 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Carson, CA @ Dignity Health Sports Park (Wango Tango)
06/08 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Capital's Summertime Ball)
06/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (BLI Summer Jam)
06/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (Kiss 108's KISS Concert)
08/07 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines
08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy
08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC
08/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One
08/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank
08/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints
09/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars
09/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone
09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/27 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
10/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers
10/12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/17 – San Diego, CA Pechanga
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
