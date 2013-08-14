Escondido, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2013 --While keto diets were originally developed and used as a potential treatment for epilepsy, once people in Atlanta Georgia saw that following keto diets allowed them to lose weight fast, these plans became increasingly popular. But, because keto diets require patients to reach a state of ketosis, and getting to that point can be challenging, many patients in Atlanta fail to stick with the program and are unable to reach their weight loss goals. Diet Doc’s weight loss programs have successfully helped thousands of patients lose weight fast and sustain their weight over time by incorporating diet pills, fat burning supplements and treatments with monitored hCG levels to help patients control their cravings and maintain their diet plan in order to achieve the results they desire.



The hcg diet is essentially a meal plan designed around foods that will help the body enter into a state of ketosis. By eliminating or reducing the amount of carbohydrates a patient consumes, they will begin to burn excess fat for fuel instead of using the glucose from carbohydrates. Normally, the body relies on glucose for energy, but when there are no carbohydrates to break down into glucose, the liver begins producing ketones which in turn signal the body to begin burning excess fat instead. Encouraging the body to burn fat instead of glucose is the optimum state for a patient to be in during their keto diet in order to lose weight fast.



Because eliminating carbohydrates completely from a patient’s daily routine can cause cravings, Diet Doc includes hCG treatments that control the patient’s appetite while also flushing excess fat from the body. To ensure that all Diet Doc products contain hCG levels high enough for patients to lose weight fast, the treatments are produced at Diet Doc’s own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies. Diet Doc understands that the hCG levels contained within their treatments must be great enough to fully suppress the appetite, but in order for patients to have access to these hCG levels, a prescription from a Diet Doc physician is necessary. Other companies market homeopathic hCG treatments, but patients should note that because of the low hCG levels, these homeopathic treatments are completely ineffective and patients will be losing time and money instead being able to lose weight fast.



Diet Doc recognizes that reaching a state of ketosis for an effective keto diet does not have to be uncomfortable for patients and, in fact, can be quickly and easily attained by including treatments that contain monitored hCG levels to suppress the appetite. Once patients are able to make healthy food choices on their own and have been able to lose weight fast, these treatments will no longer be necessary and patients will simply maintain their weight for the future.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg