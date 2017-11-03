Kings of the West Featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Cypress Hill to Perform at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec 1st

Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2017 --Hip Hop legends, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Cypress Hill, will bring their Kings of the West show to Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Friday December 1, 2017.



Tickets-Online sells Kings of the West tickets at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.



Kings of the West announced their show date on October 13, 2017 for their Microsoft Theatre date in Los Angeles.



Ice Cube announced the Kings of the West show on his Facebook page saying, "Performing with some OGs at #KingsOfTheWest. Cop your ticket before they sell out."



Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Cypress Hill have all had very successful careers. Ice Cube helped pioneer the rap and hip hop genre and has become an award winning actor. Snoop Dogg has won over 25 music awards including Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist. Cypress Hill has had three albums certified Platinum and five albums certified Gold.



Fans can find Kings of the West tickets for Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA at Tickets-Online.



Kings of the West



Dec 1, 2017 - Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theatre



About Tickets-Online

Tickets-Online is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.5/5.



Tickets-Online is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Tickets-Online

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: info@tickets-online.com

Website: https://www.tickets-online.com/Kings-of-the-West