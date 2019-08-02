Ladies Pro Tennis Returns to New England

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2019 --It has been over 14 years since New Englanders have seen the likes of pro tennis. The last time a pro tennis tournament of this caliber was local to New England, it was held at the Longwood Cricket Club in Brookline Mass. This year marks the birth of the Thoreau Open, which will feature top-ranked players from all over the world, including those who will play in the 2019 women's US. Open. Players representing over 30 countries will compete for $60,000 in prize money.



Former college athlete and place kicker for the UMass Minutemen football team, Igor Garcia, said "it's a privilege to support pro tennis locally." Garcia's company, Mass Granite, will be title sponsor for the upcoming Thoreau Open. Garcia went on to say that his family "feels at home" when spending time at The Thoreau Club. Mass Granite, a regional granite, marble and engineered stone manufacturer and installation company and has had a long-standing relationship with The Thoreau Club having supplied stone work for the club over the years. Garcia feels that "Boston is a tremendous sports city and having pro tennis back here will benefit tennis fans as well as the community".



Partnering with Mass Granite is ThinkLite, a global lighting efficiency company that custom designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs energy efficient LED products, and serves commercial customers and governments. Dinesh and Danny Wadhwani, ThinkLite's co-founders and company CEO and COO respectively, are sustainability partners with the International Women's USTA Pro Circuit. The Natick Mass company has provided and installed specialized lighting for the Thoreau Club. Danny Wadhwani of ThinkLite states "our scientifically designed LED lighting allows players to see the ball better at every facet of the game and from every angle while saving the club thousands in energy costs".



Both Mass Granite and ThinkLite executives are committed to local sports and have provided financial support for the tournament. Additional corporate sponsors are: Fage, Zixi, Boxboro Regency, Abaris, Middlesex West, Wilson, Athleta, Engel & Volkers, Howes Insurance, Newton Wellesley Sports Medicine, Belmont & Somerville Wheel Works, Scheier Katin & Epstein P.C., Island Creek Oysters, Bully Boy, 7th Brewing Company, Modern Pastry, Nashoba Brook Bakery, Juliana's Catering, Northshore 104.9 FM, Tennis Channel, eDriven Marketing, USTA, ITF, Longwood Cricket Club, Marx Running & Fitness, Maragal Medical, Swoffle, Golden Girl Granola, Silver Unicorn, Pleasant Café, Mahoney's, Brine Sports, Makers and Karen and Ippolit Matjucha.



The week-long event at The Thoreau Club, located in Concord, MA will be running from August 12 through the 17th. The Tennis Channel will provide live television coverage during the semifinals and finals held on August 16 and 17. While at the tournament, food, drinks and souvenirs will be available for sale. The venue offers convenient parking, ample seating and close up viewing of the action for families and fans alike.



A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the: Sportsmen's Tennis & Enrichment Center950 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester, Massachusetts 02124



The Sportsmen's mission is to build leaders on the court, in the classroom and in the greater community by providing academic, wellness and social development programs alongside recreational and competitive tennis instruction for youth and adults.



Free admission between August 12-15 and tickets for the finals can be purchased through Eventbrite here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-thoreau-tennis-open-tickets-63904596368



Mass Granite, a regional granite, marble and engineered stone manufacturer and installation company. They provide custom granite, marble and engineered stone for kitchens, bathrooms and commercial applications. Additionally, they manufacture, design and install exterior stone work and landscaping solutions for home owners and commercial clients. Conveniently located in Acton, Mass, they serve the greater New England area. Their website is located at https://mass-granite.com



About ThinkLite

ThinkLite is a global lighting efficiency company that custom designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs energy efficient LED products, and serves commercial customers and governments. They provide the world's only driverless LED products that deliver 180 lumens per watt, the highest level of LED efficiency available. Companies choose ThinkLite for efficiency, long life and, where available, substantial utility rebates and incentives that can positively impact the return on investment for any project. ThinkLite is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts with operations in over 14 countries. Their website is located at https://www.thinklite.com



Since 1951 The Thoreau Club, Concord, MA has been helping families and individuals live active, happy, and healthy lives. We're committed to the well-being of our community and strive to provide the best in preventative wellness, fitness, and leisure. The Thoreau Club offers memberships that include fitness, aquatics, wellcare, tennis, camps, outings and events. For more information please visit www.thoreau.com



