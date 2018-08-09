Lady Gaga Tickets on Sale for MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas at Tickets-Online

Lady Gaga brings her “Lady Gaga Enigma” residency to Las Vegas beginning December of 2018. Tickets for MGM Park Theater On Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2018 --Lady Gaga, will bring her "Lady Gaga Enigma" residency to MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas starting on December 28, 2018.
Lady Gaga announced her Lady Gaga Enigma Residency dates on August 7, 2018. She will be following other mainstream pop artists to set up shop in Sin City. Other performers include Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Lopez, The Who, Santana and Blink 182.
The Lady Gaga Enigma Residency will span over two years. The shows will present two unique shows at the MGM Park Theater. The first show will be a "brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other," per a press release issued by Lady Gaga. The second show will be a stripped down version of her hits. This will be known as her Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano shows.
About Lady Gaga
In 2008 Lady Gaga released her debut studio album, The Fame. Since then she has four additional studio albums including her 2014 release with Tony Bennett. Over the course of her career she has won nearly 250 music awards, sold nearly 150 million records world-wide and has a stage show that leaves crowds speechless.
Lady Gaga Enigma MGM Park Theater Residency:
December 28
December 30
December 31
January 17
January 19
January 20
January 24
January 26
January 31
February 2
May 30
June 1
June 2
June 6
June 8
June 9
June 12
June 14
October 17
October 19
October 23
October 25
October 31
November 2
November 6
November 8
