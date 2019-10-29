Leawo Offers $100 Amazon Gift Card and 40% off 8-in-1 Prof. Media on 2019 HalloWeen Contest&Giveaway&Specials

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its Halloween Contest&Giveaway&Specials. The promotion provides a $100 Amazon Gift Card for the winner with the most retweets/reposts and 40% off 8-in-1 Prof. Media to download, convert, copy, burn, play, edit Blu-ray, DVD and digital videos at high speed. This monthly promotion runs from October 25th to November 25th, 2019.



At first, Leawo launched a contest where the winner could receive a $100 Amazon gift card on the promotion. 5 participants with the most retweets/reposts will be picked up as the winner and announced on 2019/11/24 on Leawo's official Twitter and Facebook accounts. Participation is as follows:

1. Go follow Leawo official page on Facebook or Twitter

2. Share this promotion on Facebook or Twitter via the below icons.

3. Invite your friends to repost/retweet with the promotion link included.



Meanwhile, Leawo offers 40% off 8-in-1 Prof. Media for users to download convert, copy, burn, play, edit digital videos and Blu-ray, DVD. Leawo Prof. Media is a bundle consists of Leawo Video Converter, Leawo Video Downloader and Leawo Blu-ray/DVD Converter/Copy/Creator. Leawo Video Converter is a professional video and audio converting program, offering solutions for people to convert video and audio files between 180+ formats. And it also allows converting normal 2D video to 3D movie and edit video for output. Leawo Video Downloader is a powerful online video downloader that can download videos at 6X higher downloading speed from 1000+ sites. Most of videos and audio on the web can be downloaded with Leawo Video Downloader. In addition to common video, Leawo Video Downloader also supports 720P, 1080P HD videos downloading, meeting the user's high-resolution requirements. Leawo Blu-ray/DVD Converter/Copy/Creator is mainly to solve the problem of DVD and Blu-ray.



Originally priced at $209.95, this bundle is now available at $125.97. People could get the bundle by clicking "Buy Now" on the promotion page and then filling in your personal information to receive the code via email. It's worth noting that there are Mac and Windows versions of Prof. Media, and people should purchase the one that works for them.



In addition, Leawo also offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get a 30% discount on other products from Leawo.org. if people are interested in Prof. DRM Media Pack, they could paste the sitewide couple code into the purchase page of Prof. DRM Media Pack and then get the registration code to get a one-year license of Prof. DRM Media Pack.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.