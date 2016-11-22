Lenore Shefman Is a 2016 Best of Austin Chronicle Award Winner

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Local Austin Attorney, Lenore Shefman is now a 2016 Best of Austin award winner!! The Austin Chronicle designated Shefman as "Best Biker with a Law Degree". There are so many things that can be determined as "the best" in 2016, but Lenore Shefman ended on the top of the list!



Shefman of Cyclistlaw is a personal injury attorney, advocating for the victims of motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents. With over 16 years of legal experience practicing law in Texas and California, Shefman has earned the reputation of being a tough-as-nails, no-nonsense, unrelenting, yet overall highly-attentive lawyer.



Shefman's unrivaled ability to get to the bottom of any case while successfully advocating for her clients, has brought her praise and admiration from the long list of victims that she has helped throughout the years. Because of her hard work, dedication, honesty, and integrity, Lenore Shefman has never lost a trial case.



Her taste for advocacy began almost 30 years ago when she joined the U.S. Coast Guard as a search and rescue seaman and maritime law enforcement officer. After receiving her Bachelors Degree in Social Work, and later graduating from Law School, Shefman dedicated her life to helping others, whether it be working to preserve the rights of San Quentin's death row inmates, volunteering with the Homeless Advocacy Projects providing legal assistance, or working with plaintiffs who have been injured by others' negligence.



Whether as a social worker or a lawyer, her many achievements have shaped the kind of lawyer she is today. "I'm a lawyer who cares about her clients, knows what they need, and knows how to get it," says Shefman. She's passionate about what she does, and has proven herself time and again.



Her accomplishments include being admitted to Practice by the Supreme Court of Texas; The Supreme Court of California; The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit; The United States District Court, Northern District; and The United States District Court for the Eastern District. She is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, The Capital Area Trial Lawyers Association, the State Bars of California and Texas, and is also a member of Bike Austin, and received the honor of Million Dollar Advocate, a distinguished honor vetted by her peers.



