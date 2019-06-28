LIGHTSPEED and WARRIOR TRADING UNVEIL a FREE VIDEO SERIES on STOCK-TRADING FUNDAMENTALS

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2019 --Lightspeed, a premier provider of equities, options, and futures, and Warrior Trading have unveiled a "Trading Basics" video series on the Lightspeed website which takes interested users through the fundamentals of trading stocks.



Lightspeed is known within the active trading community as a provider of fast and reliable brokerage services and technology, while Warrior is a leading educator in the active, day and swing trader space. These "Trading Basics" videos are presented and powered by the knowledge and experience of Ross Cameron, founder of Warrior Trading.



Ross Cameron, founder of Warrior Trading, stated, "Our new 'Trading Basics' videos are a great resource to initiate people entering the stock market as an active or day trader. We designed these videos for those who are interested in exploring, learning, and trading equities actively to get up to speed quickly, and we partnered with Lightspeed to ensure their community has access to the best self-guided educational tools to couple with the world-class service and support Lightspeed provides."



"The value of knowledge is paramount when it comes to having success as an active trader regardless of their level," said Kevin Ott, Co-President of Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage. "At Lightspeed we know the value of education, whether through quality video content provided by Warrior Trading or through the one-on-one relationship our traders have with our expert service professionals to support them in pursuing their trading goals."



All the videos give a succinct explanation of specific trading topics and terminology and are considered a must-have for anyone entering this trading space. Among the video topics:

· Margin Requirements

· What is the Pattern Day Trader (PDT) Rule?

· Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)

· Short Sale Restriction (SSR)

· Stock Halts

· Technical Analysis



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago, Waltham, MA, and Platteville, WI, our hallmarks of service, stability and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time, ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.



About Warrior Trading

Warrior Trading is an online education company with offices in Great Barrington, MA, and Woodland, CA. Launched in 2012 as an educational blog, it has now grown into the largest online community and network of day traders and provides educational resources, online courses, and seminars to educate members on stock trading strategies and techniques.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.